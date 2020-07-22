Banda Dawood Shah AC inspects implementation of SOPs at bazaars, pumps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) ::Banda Dawood Shah Assistant Commissioner Eid Nawaz Sherani Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Terry Bazaar and inspected the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to control COVID-19 spread.

During his surprise visit, he took stern action against the shopkeepers, markets owners and petrol pumps owners over not comply with SOPs and on violations, he imposed fines on shopkeepers, petrol pumps owners and market owners.

He also met with the people, questioned about the rates of various edible items, and warned the shopkeepers to follow the rates of fruits and vegetables according to the rates issued by the district administration.