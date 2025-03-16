ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Nestled in the heart of Pakistan's majestic mountains, the 'Bandala hiking trail' has emerged as a prized destination for thrill-seekers and nature lovers, its recent makeover propelling it to centre stage in the country's burgeoning tourism

landscape.

Talking to ptv news channel, PML-N leader & former Director General of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Public Relations Department Raja Azhar Iqbal described that the trail, which was once a rugged and challenging path has been upgraded and expanded to cater to a wide range of visitors.

The transformation is part of a larger effort to promote sustainable tourism in the region and provide economic opportunities for local communities, he added.

The trail offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys, as well as opportunities to experience the local culture and wildlife. Visitors can hike, trek, or simply take in the stunning scenery, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers and adventure-seekers.

As Pakistan continues to develop its tourism industry, the Bandala hiking trail is an excellent example of how sustainable tourism can benefit local communities and promote the country's natural beauty, he added.

According to Azhar Iqbal, the region is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including several endangered

species.

"The Bandala trail offers a unique opportunity for nature enthusiasts to spot rare species such as the Himalayan brown bear, snow leopard, and Kashmir markhor," he said.

To further enhance the region's biodiversity, Azhar Iqbal announced plans to establish a wildlife park and launch a large-scale tree plantation drive.

"The wildlife park will provide a safe habitat for endangered species, while the tree plantation drive will help restore the region's natural beauty and mitigate the effects of climate change," he said.

"We envision the Bandala trail as a model for sustainable tourism and conservation, and we are committed to making it a reality."

According to officials, the project has not only improved the infrastructure of the trail but also created jobs and stimulated local economic growth.

"The response from tourists has been overwhelming," said an official.

"We are seeing a significant increase in the number of visitors, which is not only benefiting the local economy but also helping to promote Pakistan's natural beauty."

Locals also have expressed admiration for the government's focus on developing the region's tourism infrastructure, citing the transformative impact it has had on their community.

"We are thrilled to see our beloved trail getting the attention it deserves," said a local resident.

"The government's efforts have not only improved the trail itself but also brought in new economic opportunities for our people," residents say.