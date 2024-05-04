Bandit arrested in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A bandit was arrested after an alleged police encounter in Begumkot while two accused escaped.

Police said that the incident took place near Sohrab Factory in Begumkot, where a Dolphin team signaled three armed robbers to stop, but they opened firing at them.

The Dolphin team arrested one of them while two others escaped by taking advantage of darkness. A pistol, bullets, a magazine and a motorcycle were recovered from the arrested accused. The arrested accused belongs to Ferozwala. An investigation is ongoing.