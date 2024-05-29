Bandit Arrested In Police 'encounter'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 06:07 PM
A alleged bandit was injured and arrested by the police while another managed to flee after an alleged encounter near Mehmood Booti area, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A alleged bandit was injured and arrested by the police while another managed to flee after an alleged encounter near Mehmood Booti area, here on Wednesday.
According to details, Baghbanpura police signaled two motorcyclists to stop, but they opened fire on the police party.
During exchange of fire, one bandit received injuring, while the other managed to escape while resorting to fire.
The injured bandit was arrested along with his weapon, and later on identified as Ali Hassan, while the absconding bandit was identified as Arshad alias Joker.
Recent Stories
Accused involved in session court attack held
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicop ..
SCCI president for implementation of safe city project on priority
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister
Curriculum for industrial engineering launched in UAJK
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accused involved in session court attack held38 seconds ago
-
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day39 seconds ago
-
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity41 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicopter crash26 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister29 seconds ago
-
DC urges parents to get children vaccinated against polio17 minutes ago
-
Students from Nankana Sahib visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority17 minutes ago
-
Man killed outside the Sessions Court27 minutes ago
-
PHDEC holds seminar on Mango Bagging Initiative to boost country's mango sector27 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on use of plastic items at Commissioner Office27 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered27 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture for timely completion of cotton cultivation27 minutes ago