Bandit Arrested In Police 'encounter'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 06:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A alleged bandit was injured and arrested by the police while another managed to flee after an alleged encounter near Mehmood Booti area, here on Wednesday.

According to details, Baghbanpura police signaled two motorcyclists to stop, but they opened fire on the police party.

During exchange of fire, one bandit received injuring, while the other managed to escape while resorting to fire.

The injured bandit was arrested along with his weapon, and later on identified as Ali Hassan, while the absconding bandit was identified as Arshad alias Joker.

