Bandit Caught, Another Escapes In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

The police arrested a dacoit, while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene after encounter with police during early hours of Monday in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : The police arrested a dacoit, while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene after encounter with police during early hours of Monday in the area of Saddar police station.

A police spokesman said here that two dacoits were on a loot spree near Dijkot and they deprived a number of people of their cash and valuables.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot where the bandits opened fire at the police party and managed to escape.

A police team deputed at a picket few kilometers ahead signaled the dacoits fleeing on a bike to stop but they opened fire at the police. One outlaw received injuries, and fell on the ground while his accomplice escaped.

The injured was identified as islam alias Salamo, a PO wanted in many cases of dacoity, robbery etc.

The police recovered a pistol, dozens of bullets and stolen motorcycle from the spot.

