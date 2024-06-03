Bandit Gang Busted In Morgah Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Police have apprehended three members of a bandit gang accused of committing numerous thefts in the Morgah area
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Police have apprehended three members of a bandit gang accused of committing numerous thefts in the Morgah area.
According to police spokesman, police also recovered stolen amount of Rs 83,000, including items a grinder, pipe and wires from their possession.
The arrested gang members were identified as Gul Zaman, Izzatullah, and Farman Ali who were reportedly engaged in various theft cases.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz said the suspects would be presented before the court with substantial evidence against them and will be punished.
He asserted that those who endanger the lives and property of citizens would be held accountable under the law.
Recent Stories
T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to face each other
Gatland names uncapped Hathaway in Wales training squad
Shehryar, Shafi inaugurate up-gradation, construction of girls’ school
ANF seizes over 150 kg drugs in nine operations
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove condemns attack on polio team in ..
Police arrest suspect in brother's killing
UK Labour seeks to reassure voters on defence
Balochistan Govt's spokesman condemns attack on polio team in Chaman
SMIU students showcased their research projects
Slovenia opposition files motion delaying Palestinian state recognition: parliam ..
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehryar, Shafi inaugurate up-gradation, construction of girls’ school2 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 150 kg drugs in nine operations2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove condemns attack on polio team in Chaman2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspect in brother's killing2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt's spokesman condemns attack on polio team in Chaman2 minutes ago
-
SMIU students showcased their research projects2 minutes ago
-
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested27 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts25 minutes ago
-
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 3025 minutes ago
-
NIM course participants visit PRA25 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of mismanagement25 minutes ago
-
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash25 minutes ago