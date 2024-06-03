Bandit gang busted in Morgah operation

Police have apprehended three members of a bandit gang accused of committing numerous thefts in the Morgah area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Police have apprehended three members of a bandit gang accused of committing numerous thefts in the Morgah area.

According to police spokesman, police also recovered stolen amount of Rs 83,000, including items a grinder, pipe and wires from their possession.

The arrested gang members were identified as Gul Zaman, Izzatullah, and Farman Ali who were reportedly engaged in various theft cases.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz said the suspects would be presented before the court with substantial evidence against them and will be punished.

He asserted that those who endanger the lives and property of citizens would be held accountable under the law.