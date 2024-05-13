Open Menu

Bandit Injured In Shootout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Bandit injured in shootout

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A dacoit reported to have committed inter-district robberies sustained injuries by firing of own accomplice during encounter late night, police said.

Akram alias Ikrami, son of Afzal cast brawl, resident of V/8, was being taken away to recover the looted goods at an area called, 03 Kasi near Dainay Wala.

As soon as the police reached out the location for the recovery, some three numbers of the accomplices appeared to hold firing on police vehicle. Upon retaliation, the attackers escaped the scene by taking benefit of darkness of night, leaving the dacoit-under custody wounded, said the police.

The search operation was started to arrest the fleeing criminals while the injured bandit was shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment.

The arrested robber was said to have involved in multiple robberies committed in jurisdictions of different police stations in Multan.

