Bandit Injures In Shootout
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A dacoit reported to have committed inter-district robberies sustained injuries by firing of his own accomplice during an encounter late hours of Wednesday night, police said.
Muhammad Asghar, son of Muhammad Hanuf Afzal, was being taken away to recover the looted goods in limits of Kot Chutta police station.
As soon as the police reached out the location for the recovery, the unidentified numbers of the accomplices appeared to hold firing on police vehicle. Upon retaliation, the attackers escaped the scene by taking benefit of darkness of night, leaving the dacoit-under custody wounded, said the police.
The search operation was started to arrest the fleeing criminals while the injured bandit was shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment.
The arrested robber was said to have involved in multiple robberies committed in jurisdictions of different police stations in Dera Ghazi Khan.
