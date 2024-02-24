Bandit Killed By His Own Accomplice
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A bandit was killed in firing by his own accomplice on Daska-Gujranwala Road late last night.
According to police, Saad Sindhu, Zeeshan Saeed and Pervaiz Iqbal were coming from Gujranwala to Daska on a motorcycle, when two armed suspects intercepted them and snatched Rs25,000 from them and escaped.
On information, the SHO Bombanwala police station, who was patrolling at the time, started chasing the accused. However, they started firing at the police team. When the firing stopped, police found accused Muhammad, a resident of Street No. 3, Nizampur Gujranwala, aged 38, had been killed by the firing of his own accomplice.
Police said that a motorcycle without a number plate, Rs25,000, an identity card, a driving learner's licence and a pistol had been recovered from the accused.
The police have set up pickets in the area for the arrest of the escaped bandit.
