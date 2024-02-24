Open Menu

Bandit Killed By His Own Accomplice

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Bandit killed by his own accomplice

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A bandit was killed in firing by his own accomplice on Daska-Gujranwala Road late last night.

According to police, Saad Sindhu, Zeeshan Saeed and Pervaiz Iqbal were coming from Gujranwala to Daska on a motorcycle, when two armed suspects intercepted them and snatched Rs25,000 from them and escaped.

On information, the SHO Bombanwala police station, who was patrolling at the time, started chasing the accused. However, they started firing at the police team. When the firing stopped, police found accused Muhammad, a resident of Street No. 3, Nizampur Gujranwala, aged 38, had been killed by the firing of his own accomplice.

Police said that a motorcycle without a number plate, Rs25,000, an identity card, a driving learner's licence and a pistol had been recovered from the accused.

The police have set up pickets in the area for the arrest of the escaped bandit.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Road Gujranwala Daska From

Recent Stories

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

47 minutes ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

2 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

7 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

16 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

16 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan