Bandit Killed, Cop Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Bandit killed, cop injured

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A bandit was killed and a police personnel sustained injuries in cross-firing in Khairpur Tamewali.

Rescue 1122 and district police said that a gang of bandits opened firing during robbery in a bazaar in Khairpur Tamewali city.

“As a result, one of the bandits received bullet injuries and died on the spot while a police constable suffered injuries in his foot,” they said.

Soon after receiving information, rescuers and an ambulance were dispatched to the area which shifted the body and the injured policeman to hospital. The injured police personnel was identified as 44-year-old Amin, a resident of Anayiti area of Khairpur Tameali tehisl. He received bullet injuries in his right foot. His condition was told to be out of danger.

Khairpur Tamewali police are investigating.

