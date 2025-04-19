Bandit Killed, Cop Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A bandit was killed and a police personnel sustained injuries in cross-firing in Khairpur Tamewali.
Rescue 1122 and district police said that a gang of bandits opened firing during robbery in a bazaar in Khairpur Tamewali city.
“As a result, one of the bandits received bullet injuries and died on the spot while a police constable suffered injuries in his foot,” they said.
Soon after receiving information, rescuers and an ambulance were dispatched to the area which shifted the body and the injured policeman to hospital. The injured police personnel was identified as 44-year-old Amin, a resident of Anayiti area of Khairpur Tameali tehisl. He received bullet injuries in his right foot. His condition was told to be out of danger.
Khairpur Tamewali police are investigating.
Recent Stories
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive3 minutes ago
-
Junaid Chaudhry eyes east African market with new sea trade corridors3 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed, cop injured3 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 6 drug suppliers, recover 4.5 kg charas3 minutes ago
-
CM directs for regulating construction related matters13 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Uch Sharif to inspect restoration of ancient shrines23 minutes ago
-
APTMA, PCGA join hands for cotton revival23 minutes ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrations continue with vibrant festivities23 minutes ago
-
PPP, MQM-P submit nomination papers for Senate vacant seat43 minutes ago
-
Rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm paralyze life across Hazara Division43 minutes ago