Bandit Killed During Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A bandit was killed during the police encounter in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, the bandits opened fire on the raiding police party, injuring Constable Inam Ali, who was shifted to the hospital.
After injuring the constable, the bandits fled the scene but later engaged in another shootout with the police, during which one bandit was killed
The deceased bandit was identified as Hamad.
Senior police officers, including SP Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, rushed to the crime scene upon receiving information about the incident.
City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani has commended SP Saddar, ASP Saddar, SHO Dhamyal, and their team, affirming that the Rawalpindi Police will not hesitate to make sacrifices in their duty of crime prevention and citizen protection. Efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing bandits, and they will soon be brought to justice, he added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jamal Shah's painting exhibition unveiled at PNCA6 minutes ago
-
950 kites confiscated during crackdown26 minutes ago
-
Friends of Margalla Hills, civil society protests; demand CDA to de-seal visitors' info centers26 minutes ago
-
EC announced names of 91 successful candidates in KP26 minutes ago
-
Power transmission affected due to rain in KP36 minutes ago
-
PPP leader regrets ongoing protest after elections45 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours46 minutes ago
-
Free medical, eye camp organised at Lahore Press Club46 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 16m from 517 defaulters in 24 hours46 minutes ago
-
Two-day trials of PM Youth Talent Hunt Judo to be held on Feb 19, 2056 minutes ago
-
LESCO recovery team attacked in Gawalmandi56 minutes ago
-
Station Commander for eliminating terrorism with people’s cooperation56 minutes ago