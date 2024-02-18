Bandit killed during police encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A bandit was killed during the police encounter in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the bandits opened fire on the raiding police party, injuring Constable Inam Ali, who was shifted to the hospital.

After injuring the constable, the bandits fled the scene but later engaged in another shootout with the police, during which one bandit was killed

The deceased bandit was identified as Hamad.

Senior police officers, including SP Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, rushed to the crime scene upon receiving information about the incident.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani has commended SP Saddar, ASP Saddar, SHO Dhamyal, and their team, affirming that the Rawalpindi Police will not hesitate to make sacrifices in their duty of crime prevention and citizen protection. Efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing bandits, and they will soon be brought to justice, he added.