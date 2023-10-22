Open Menu

Bandit Killed In Cross Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Bandit killed in cross firing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) A notorious bandit wanted by the district police in several cases was killed during cross firing with police in Uch Sharif area, the police have confirmed here Sunday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police told that a bandit wanted by the district police in several cases was arrested by the Noshahra Jadid police. “The bandit identified as Aamir alias Aamri had committed several heinous crimes including highway robberies and murder besides a number of FIRs were registered against him,” he said, adding that he was arrested by Noshahra Jadid police and is on judicial remand.

The police spokesman further said that the bandit was taken away to Uch Sharif area for recovery of a device used in the crime where cross firing took place between the police and armed men.

“The bandit Aamir alias Aamri received bullet injuries in firing opened by his own accomplices and died on the spot,” he said. The dead body was shifted to hospital morgue.

Further probe was underway.

