Bandit killed in cross firing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :An alleged bandit has been killed in cross firing within jurisdiction of Noshahra Jadid police, said police sources.

Station House officer, PS Noshahra Jadid, Irshad Bukhari said that a notorious bandit was involved in case of murder of a police personnel.

He said that the bandit identified as Mulazim Hussain alias Mulazi had allegedly shot killed a police personnel in Ahmedpur East area.

He said that the police received information about presence of the bandit at a place lying within jurisdiction of PS Noshahra Jadid.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the area where the accused, Mulazim Hussain and other armed men opened fire at police," he said, adding that the police retaliated to the firing.

The police official said that the accused was killed in cross firing.

He said that the suspect was killed in firing opened by his own armed colleagues. The body was shifted to hospital morgue.

The SHO said that the accused was wanted by police in several cases including murder, robbery and theft.

Further probe was underway.