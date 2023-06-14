Bandit killed in exchange of fire in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A robber was killed during an exchange of fire with police in the Morgah area here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the armed robbers opened indiscriminate firing on the Dolphin police party in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station, a robber was killed during the exchange of fire, who was identified as Basit.

Later, the body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy However, the police conducting search operations to arrest the robbers escaped from the scene.

Soon after the incident, SSP Operations Captain (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi along with SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan reached the spot.

City Police Officer CPO Khalid Hamdani praised the timely response of the Dolphin Force and said that those who attack the police and citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.