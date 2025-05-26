Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat

Two armed bandits riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police party and officials of the Crime Control Department (CCD) during a snap checking in the Rawat police station area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Two armed bandits riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police party and officials of the Crime Control Department (CCD) during a snap checking in the Rawat police station area.

A bandit was killed in the gunfire while the other managed to escape.

According to police, the bandit opened fire when the CCD and police team signaled them to stop during routine checking. A weapon was also recovered from his possession.

He had a criminal record, with involvement in multiple cases of robbery, theft, and banditry in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Police also revealed that the bandit had recently shot and killed his own accomplice during a robbery at a fast food outlet.

He was also wanted in several petrol pump robberies.

During the gunfire, Constable Obaid Khalid was hit in the chest, but he was unharmed due to his bulletproof jacket.

Senior police officers, including SSP Crime Control and SP Saddar, rushed to the scene after the incident.

A search operation is underway to track down the absconding suspect.

Commending the police team's bravery, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani praised the officers for their quick response. "Those who attack the lives and property of citizens will never escape the grip of the law," he stated.