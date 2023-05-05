Bandit killed in police encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :An alleged bandit was killed in a police encounter that occurred on Jalal Pur road, Uch Sharif area of Ahmadpur East Teshil of Bahawalpur district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that Uch Sharif police received information that a gang of bandits was engaged in looting people on the road in the area lying within the jurisdiction of their police station.

"The police immediately rushed to the scene where they noticed that the bandit gang was depriving people of valuables at gunpoint," he said.

He added that the robbers opened fire at the police. Meanwhile, one of the bandits was shot dead in firing opened byhis own accomplices. The robber who was killed in cross firing was already wanted by police in several cases of henious crimes, the spokesman said. The police have been making efforts to trace out other bandits in order to arrest them.