Bandit Killed In Sheikhupura Shootout
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 10:42 PM
A bandit was killed in a shootout with passersby near the Shamke area of Ferowala police station in Sheikhupura, on Friday
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A bandit was killed in a shootout with passersby near the Shamke area of Ferowala police station in Sheikhupura, on Friday.
According to the police spokesperson, the bandits had set up a roadblock and were robbing passersby when the occupants of a passing car opened fire on them. As a result, one bandit was killed while two others managed to escape.
Upon receiving the information, District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh and his team reached the scene and secured the crime area.
The deceased bandit was identified as Ali Imran also known as Jani who was wanted by the Sheikhupura and Lahore police in cases of robbery, attempted murder and other crimes.
The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash and weapons from the site. Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the escaped bandits.
APP/rtf/378
Recent Stories
Conquerors, Strikers qualify for women's U19 final
KP Assembly passes livestock fooder bill 2024
Chairman PCB felicitates Pak team for victory against India in Hong Kong 6s
43 NUST researchers ranked among world’s top 2% scientists
LHC temporarily bars Punjab govt from issuing detention orders
Farmers must sow wheat on maximum area
Book review session held
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms
Planning Minister reviews progress on transfer of Pak-PWD projects
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Assembly passes livestock fooder bill 20242 minutes ago
-
43 NUST researchers ranked among world’s top 2% scientists3 minutes ago
-
LHC temporarily bars Punjab govt from issuing detention orders40 minutes ago
-
Farmers must sow wheat on maximum area40 minutes ago
-
Book review session held41 minutes ago
-
Brick prices in Mirpurkhas set for overhaul as committee forms47 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment47 minutes ago
-
Senate celebrates Diwali with cake-cutting ceremony hosted by Acting Chairman54 minutes ago
-
Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan granted bail in October 5 protest cases54 minutes ago
-
Quetta dwellers praise beefed-up cleanliness operation in Quetta55 minutes ago
-
No Urgency for 27th Amendment: Advisor on Legal Affairs55 minutes ago
-
Police arrange training for women self-defence48 minutes ago