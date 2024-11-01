Open Menu

Bandit Killed In Sheikhupura Shootout

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 10:42 PM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A bandit was killed in a shootout with passersby near the Shamke area of Ferowala police station in Sheikhupura, on Friday.

According to the police spokesperson, the bandits had set up a roadblock and were robbing passersby when the occupants of a passing car opened fire on them. As a result, one bandit was killed while two others managed to escape.

Upon receiving the information, District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh and his team reached the scene and secured the crime area.

The deceased bandit was identified as Ali Imran also known as Jani who was wanted by the Sheikhupura and Lahore police in cases of robbery, attempted murder and other crimes.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, cash and weapons from the site. Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the escaped bandits.

