Bandit Killed,two Cops Injured In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A bandit was gunned down ,while two cops suffered injuries in police encounter here at blockade at Abbas chowk,Adalat Garha late night.

Ugoki police said on Tuesday that two suspicious persons riding a motorcycle opened fire indiscriminately at the police.

The team retaliated and during exchange of gunshots,police constables Ilyas Ahmed and Majazib Khalid suffered injuries, while one bandit was killed and his accomplice fled.

On getting information,District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Syed Zeeshan Raza, SDPO Saddar, SDPO City, DSP CIA, SHO Ugoki reached the spot along with a heavy contingent of police.

The injured cops were shifted to the civil hospital,while the police have set up pickets in the area for the arrest of escaped bandit.

