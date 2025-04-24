Bandit with Rs. 500,000/- head money arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Police arrested a most-wanted bandit through an intelligence-based operation in Rajanpur.

Police said here on Thursday,the team apprehended him after an exchange of fire, though two of his accomplices managed to escape.

The arrested criminal was identified as Buddha, son of Peer Bakush, who had long been active in the riverine (Kacha) area. He was affiliated with the Zahid Dalani gang and carried a head money of Rs 500,000/-,said police.

He was wanted in several serious cases, including robbery, kidnapping for ransom, and attacks on law enforcement.

Following the arrest, police reportedly set fire to several hideouts in the area and have formed teams to trace the fleeing suspects.