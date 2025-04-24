Open Menu

Bandit With Rs. 500,000/- Head Money Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Bandit with Rs. 500,000/- head money arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Police arrested a most-wanted bandit through an intelligence-based operation in Rajanpur.

Police said here on Thursday,the team apprehended him after an exchange of fire, though two of his accomplices managed to escape.

The arrested criminal was identified as Buddha, son of Peer Bakush, who had long been active in the riverine (Kacha) area. He was affiliated with the Zahid Dalani gang and carried a head money of Rs 500,000/-,said police.

He was wanted in several serious cases, including robbery, kidnapping for ransom, and attacks on law enforcement.

Following the arrest, police reportedly set fire to several hideouts in the area and have formed teams to trace the fleeing suspects.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

3 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

12 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

12 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

12 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

13 hours ago
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

13 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

13 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

13 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

13 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

13 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan