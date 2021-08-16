Bandits deprive trader of cash

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The unknown bandits deprived a trader of one million rupees on gunpoint here in Muslim Colony area near Bus Terminal in the city.

The police sources said that unknown three armed bandits entered a shop in Muslim Colony located near City Bus Terminal.

They took the owner of the shop on gunpoint and deprived him of one million rupees.

On the complaint of victim, Civil Lines Police have lodged a case against unknown accused and started investigation.