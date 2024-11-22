Bandits Escape Bike, Cash In Joharabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 07:31 PM
JOHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A brazen daylight Robbery incident occurred in Joharabad, where bandits made off with a bike, a mobile phone, and 18,500 rupees in cash at gunpoint.
According to police sources, the victim, Shahid islam, was returning after distributing rate lists to various shops in the area when he was ambushed by the robbers.
The bandits escaped with the stolen goods.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
