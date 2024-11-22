Open Menu

Bandits Escape Bike, Cash In Joharabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Bandits escape bike, cash in Joharabad

A brazen daylight Robbery incident occurred in Joharabad, where bandits made off with a bike, a mobile phone, and 18,500 rupees in cash at gunpoint

JOHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A brazen daylight Robbery incident occurred in Joharabad, where bandits made off with a bike, a mobile phone, and 18,500 rupees in cash at gunpoint.

According to police sources, the victim, Shahid islam, was returning after distributing rate lists to various shops in the area when he was ambushed by the robbers.

The bandits escaped with the stolen goods.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

APP/smj/378

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explor ..

Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

3 minutes ago
 Handicraft exhibition held

Handicraft exhibition held

5 minutes ago
 Punjab's economic stability means national growth: ..

Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expr ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successf ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 ..

ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 cases

3 minutes ago
Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

5 minutes ago
 Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

5 minutes ago
 CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

5 minutes ago
 CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio viru ..

CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio virus resurgence

5 minutes ago
 Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

5 minutes ago
 PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole dea ..

PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole death of his brother

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan