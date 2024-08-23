Bandits from Kacha region in RYK martyred 12 policemen

(@Abdulla99267510)

Reports say five policemen have been injured in rocket launchers’ attack on police van in Katcha region

Rahim Yar Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) The bandits from the Kacha region launched a severe attack on the police which martyred 12 personnel and left five others injured in Rahim Yar Khan area on Friday.

The bandits targeted police vehicles changing shifts at Machka Camp 2 with rocket launchers.

The police had established a camp in Machka to monitor the movements of bandits in the Kacha region, where around 25 armed bandits launched a severe attack.

The rocket launcher attack destroyed police vehicles, martyred 11 personnel on the spot and injured five others. One of the injured died during transfer to the hospital, while three others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the police spokesperson, five personnel have been missing since the attack, and a search and rescue operation is underway.

After the incident, a heavy police contingent from across the district has been deployed to the scene, led by District Police Officer Imran.

In response to the situation, ambulances were called to the site, and the Sindh police were requested to assist in the Kacha region.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack by Kacha bandits on the police convoy in Rahim Yar Khan and expressed condolences to the families of the martyred police personnel. The President emphasized the need for strict action against criminals in the Kacha region, stating that attacks on police and law enforcement agencies would not be tolerated.

The President paid tribute to the martyred police personnel and prayed for their high ranks and the swift recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the bandit attack on the police convoy in Rahim Yar Khan, expressing deep sorrow and grief over the martyrs.

The Prime Minister prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks, patience for their families, and a quick recovery for the injured.

The Prime Minister directed that the injured police personnel be provided with the best medical facilities.

Besides it, Shehbaz Sharif directed for immediate and effective action against the attackers in the Kacha region and directed the identification and proper punishment of those responsible.

He stated that police officers and personnel combat criminals and terrorists without regard for their own safety, and both he and the entire nation paid tribute to the brave and dutiful police officers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of the rocket launcher attack on the police in the Kacha area and directed the Secretary of Home and IG to reach the scene, prompting their departure.

As per the Chief Minister's directive, Secretary Home Noor Amin Mengal would oversee the crackdown against the attackers in the Kacha area, and effective operations for the recovery of the missing police personnel were also ordered.

IG Punjab, Additional IG Special Branch, and Additional IG CTD would also supervise the operation along with the Secretary Home, ensuring that the attackers are brought to justice.

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of 11 police personnel and the injury of 7 others in the Kacha bandits' attack in Rahim Yar Khan, condemning the incident. He also directed the IG Sindh to keep security on high alert until further orders.

In his statement, he condemned the terrorist attack on the Punjab police convoy and stated that the martyrdom of police personnel cannot demoralize the officers and personnel.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori condemned the attack by bandits on police personnel in Rahim Yar Khan and expressed condolences to the families of the martyred police personnel.

The Governor paid tribute to the police personnel involved in rescuing their colleagues and called for stringent action against the bandits involved in such attacks.

Governor Tessori welcomed the Prime Minister's statement regarding action against bandits in Kacha, asserting that a joint operation by Sindh and Punjab is the solution to the problem.