Bandits Injure Boy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Bandits shot at and injured a boy when he chased them in Ahmadpur East area, the police sources said.
Police sources said some dacoits entered a house in Tibbi Dhakwan area in Ahmadpur East and deprived the family of valuables. When they left the scene, A boy of the family started chasing them.
“The bandits opened fire at the boy, leaving him injured,” they said.
Rescue-1122 provided the boy with the first aid and later shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
The victim was identified as 14-years-old Dilawar, son of Altaf, a resident of Tibbi Dhakwan. The local police have registered case against the suspects and launched operation to trace out and arrest them. Further probe was underway.
