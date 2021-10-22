Bandits involved in over 120 robberies arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a joint intelligence based operation with Police arrested two most wanted street criminals involved in over 120 street crimes and recovered arms from their possession.

According to spokesman for the para-military force, accused Muhammad Usman and Umair Ali were arrested from near Lasbella Chowk.

During preliminary investigations arrested accused confessed committing more than 120 offences.

A 30 bore pistol, a 32 bore revolver and a motorcycle was recovered from their possession.

Both have been arrested earlier as well and have been to prison. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered arms and motorcycle have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.