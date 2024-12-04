Bandits Kill Man During Dacoity
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Three unidentified bandits on Wednesday opened fire and killed a man during dacoity in Khadian Khas area.
The police spokesman said that three bandits managed to force their entry into a shop of Mushtaq 50 years and looted away.
.
Meanwhile, the shopkeeper attempted to chase them, as a result , the dacoits opened fire and injured him seriously.
Mushtaq succumbed to his injuries on a way to the hospital.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
APP/mfn/378
