Bandits Kill Man During Dacoity

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Bandits kill man during dacoity

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Three unidentified bandits on Wednesday opened fire and killed a man during dacoity in Khadian Khas area.

The police spokesman said that three bandits managed to force their entry into a shop of Mushtaq 50 years and looted away.

.

Meanwhile, the shopkeeper attempted to chase them, as a result , the dacoits opened fire and injured him seriously.

Mushtaq succumbed to his injuries on a way to the hospital.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/mfn/378

