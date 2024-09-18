Open Menu

Bandits Kill Man, Injure His Son In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Bandits kill man, injure his son in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Unidentified armed men shot killed a man and shot at and injured his son on Karachi-Lahore National Highway, the police sources.

The police sources said that an elderly man, along with his son, was on his way to cattle market to sell his cattle when armed robbers signaled them to stop. “The bandits opened indiscriminate fire at the man and his son when they put resistance to their robbery attempt,” they said.

As a result of the firing, the man and his son received bullet wounds. The man succumbed to his injuries while his son sustained serious wounds.

The robbers managed to escape from the scene. Soon after receiving information, teams of Sadar police station as well as Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) rushed to the scene.

The deceased was identified as 61-year-old Ishaque and his injured son was recognized as 17-year-old Yousuf. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital. The injured was provided emergency medical aid.

The Sadar police station have registered case against unknown suspects and launched efforts to trace out them. Further probe was under way.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Police Punjab Police Station Robbery Man Market From

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

3 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

4 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

8 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan