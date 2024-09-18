Bandits kill man, injure his son in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Unidentified armed men shot killed a man and shot at and injured his son on Karachi-Lahore National Highway, the police sources.

The police sources said that an elderly man, along with his son, was on his way to cattle market to sell his cattle when armed robbers signaled them to stop. “The bandits opened indiscriminate fire at the man and his son when they put resistance to their robbery attempt,” they said.

As a result of the firing, the man and his son received bullet wounds. The man succumbed to his injuries while his son sustained serious wounds.

The robbers managed to escape from the scene. Soon after receiving information, teams of Sadar police station as well as Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) rushed to the scene.

The deceased was identified as 61-year-old Ishaque and his injured son was recognized as 17-year-old Yousuf. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital. The injured was provided emergency medical aid.

The Sadar police station have registered case against unknown suspects and launched efforts to trace out them. Further probe was under way.