Bandits Kill Woman
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Robbers shot a woman dead in Abbasnagar police limits.
On the complaint of the brother of the victim, Abbasnagar police registered an FIR against unidentified robbers. The complainant, Imran, informed police that he along with his sister was riding a motorcycle in the Lal Suhanra area when robbers intercepted them.
The robbers opened firing at them when he attempted to escape. As a result, his sister was seriously injured and died instantly. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Ambreen. The robbers snatched Rs9,000 in cash and other valuables from them and fled.
Recent Stories
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Italy's gas reserves near 80%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-Day session of 'National Curriculum Review Committee' concluded at IUB2 minutes ago
-
Bandits kill woman2 minutes ago
-
PPP Chairman strongly condemns firing on convoy in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
Trader shot dead for resisting robbery2 minutes ago
-
CM's Special Assistant inspect wheat warehouses before onset of procurement season2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker condemns attack on convoy in Kurram12 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns firing incident in Kurram12 minutes ago
-
ACE arrests Nikah Khawan for making fake marriage certificates12 minutes ago
-
Female drug dealer held in DIKhan12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor condemns firing incident in Kurrum12 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
Concrete steps being taken for hockey revival: PHF president22 minutes ago