Bandits kill woman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Robbers shot a woman dead in Abbasnagar police limits.

On the complaint of the brother of the victim, Abbasnagar police registered an FIR against unidentified robbers. The complainant, Imran, informed police that he along with his sister was riding a motorcycle in the Lal Suhanra area when robbers intercepted them.

The robbers opened firing at them when he attempted to escape. As a result, his sister was seriously injured and died instantly. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Ambreen. The robbers snatched Rs9,000 in cash and other valuables from them and fled.