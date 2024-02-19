Bandits Loot Cash, Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 43 Mln
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Armed bandits conducted a robbery in Taxila on Monday, making off with cash and gold ornaments valued at Rs 43 million at gunpoint
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Armed bandits conducted a robbery in Taxila on Monday, making off with cash and gold ornaments valued at Rs 43 million at gunpoint.
According to police reports, Dr. Muhammad, a government doctor at the public sector hospital, notified authorities that three masked men forcibly entered his residence, where they held his wife and children hostage at gunpoint.
The assailants meticulously ransacked the house, breaking into safes, lockers, and cupboards, before escaping with the stolen loot.
Taxila Police promptly registered a case of house robbery and initiated an investigation into the matter.
APP/ajq/378
