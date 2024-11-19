Bandits loot Rs 6.1mln from traders

Three unidentified armed robbers have deprived traders belonging to Karachi of Rs 6,100,000 at gunpoint in Sabzi Mandi area, on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Three unidentified armed robbers have deprived traders belonging to Karachi of Rs 6,100,000 at gunpoint in Sabzi Mandi area, on Tuesday.

A spokesman for police told APP that the plaintiff, Asif resident of PECHS Society Karachi, submitted his complaint with police that he runs business of meat shop in Karachi. He along with his two cousins including Ali and Abid and car driver Usman arrived in Bahawalpur to purchase cattle to take them away to Karachi.

“We parked our car in front of a restaurant opposite Sabzi Mandi of Bahawalpur city and were busy to have breakfast,” he submitted, adding that three armed robbers riding a motorcycle came there and opened fire at the wind screen of the car, breaking it. The complainant further submitted that the robbers took away cash Rs 6,100,000 from the car and fled from the scene.

The Cant Police have registered FIR against unknown suspects and started investigation to arrest the bandits.