Bandits Loot Two Vehicles In Bahawalpur

Mon 29th July 2019 | 01:42 PM

Unknown bandits have reportedly deprived of drivers of two vehicles of cash and other valuables within the jurisdiction of Police Station Sama Satta

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Unknown bandits have reportedly deprived of drivers of two vehicles of cash and other valuables within the jurisdiction of Police Station Sama Satta.

Police sources said that unknown armed bandits intercepted a loader vehicle of a juice company at gunpoint on road near village Mohana and snatched cash Rs 300,000 from the driver and other valuables.

In another incident, unknown armed men intercepted a loader truck of beverages company and deprived the driver identified as Muhammad Qasim of Rs 80,000 and a mobile phone.

Further probe was underway.

