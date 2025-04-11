Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A disturbing incident of armed robbery turned violent near Tehsil Lachi's Fauji Foundation Public Cemetery in Kohat on Friday. According to the sources of Kohat police, an ice cream seller, identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Sajjad from Multan, was seriously injured after bandits opened fire on him.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation began when Sajjad refused to hand over his earnings to the bandits. The injured vendor was rushed to DHQ Hospital Kohat KDA for medical treatment.

The local police have initiated an investigation into the incident, aiming to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. The authorities are working to ensure the safety of vendors and residents in the area.

