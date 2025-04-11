Open Menu

Bandits Open Fire On Ice Cream Seller In Kohat, One Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A disturbing incident of armed robbery turned violent near Tehsil Lachi's Fauji Foundation Public Cemetery in Kohat on Friday. According to the sources of Kohat police, an ice cream seller, identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Sajjad from Multan, was seriously injured after bandits opened fire on him.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation began when Sajjad refused to hand over his earnings to the bandits. The injured vendor was rushed to DHQ Hospital Kohat KDA for medical treatment.

The local police have initiated an investigation into the incident, aiming to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. The authorities are working to ensure the safety of vendors and residents in the area.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan