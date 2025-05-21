Bandits Shoot At, Injure Man Over Resistance
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 07:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Armed bandits opened fire at a man, injuring him when he put resistance to robbery attempt in Mazua Manak Noshahra.
The police and the official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that unknown armed bandits opened fire at the man who received bullet injuries in both legs.
The robbers managed to escape from the scene.
The rescuers along with ambulance rushed to the scene and provided the injured with medical first aid who later was shifted to hospital for further medical treatment.
The victim was identified as 45-years-old Zafar Iqbal, the resident of Mauza Manak Noshahra. The local police have registered a case against the miscreants and launched investigation into the case.
