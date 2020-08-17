UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bandits Shot Killed A Man, Looted Family

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

Bandits shot killed a man, looted family

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Unknown eight bandits shot killed a man and deprived his family of gold jewelry worth tens of thousands of rupees in Derawar area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here eight armed bandits stormed a house in Chak-115 lying within jurisdiction of Derawar police station.

He said that when the family resisted to their robbery attempt, the armed robbers opened indiscriminate firing, leaving a man dead.

The bandits deprived the family of gold jewelry worth tens of thousands of rupees and managed to escape from the scene. The senior police official reached the site and inspected the scene.

Derawar police have lodged case against the suspects. Superintendent Police (Investigation) Muhammad Saleem Khan said that modern technology was being used to trace out the whereabouts of the bandits.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Technology Police Station Jewelry Robbery Man Bahawalpur SITE Gold Family From

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy for Yemen hails UAE&#039;s suppor ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai's trade in medical sterilizers grows 23% to ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Gabonese President on Ind ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE a torch-bearer of youth empowerment

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.65 million, d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.