Bandits shot killed a man, looted family

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Unknown eight bandits shot killed a man and deprived his family of gold jewelry worth tens of thousands of rupees in Derawar area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here eight armed bandits stormed a house in Chak-115 lying within jurisdiction of Derawar police station.

He said that when the family resisted to their robbery attempt, the armed robbers opened indiscriminate firing, leaving a man dead.

The bandits deprived the family of gold jewelry worth tens of thousands of rupees and managed to escape from the scene. The senior police official reached the site and inspected the scene.

Derawar police have lodged case against the suspects. Superintendent Police (Investigation) Muhammad Saleem Khan said that modern technology was being used to trace out the whereabouts of the bandits.

Further probe was underway.