Bandits Steal Transformer After Making Security Guards Hostage
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Four armed bandits, each carrying a different kind of weapon seized a transformer from an OGDCL housing society early on Sunday morning after tightening the security guards with ropes.
The thieves also opened fire as two more security guards approached to rescue them. Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.
