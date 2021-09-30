UrduPoint.com

Bangash Approves Developmental Projects

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), MPA Ziaullah Khan Bangash on Thursday visited different areas of the district and apprised himself regarding issues being faced by the locals

On the occasion, Bangash approved projects for roads' construction of Anbar Banda, Doctor Banda and Kaghazai areas on the demand of locals.

In addition, the Chairman DDAC also approved conversion of mosques, streets and tube-wells to solar power to ensure round the clock availability of electricity at these places for public convenience.

More Stories From Pakistan

