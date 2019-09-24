UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash Assures People Of Resolving Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Bangash assures people of resolving problems

Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash has said that the aid of his politics is only to serve people and he is trying his best to achieve this goal with honest and dedicated efforts

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash has said that the aid of his politics is only to serve people and he is trying his best to achieve this goal with honest and dedicated efforts.

Talking to different delegation at Public Day at his residence here on Tuesday he mingled with people of his constituency and listen to their problems. He also issued on-the-spot directives on some of the applications.

The Advisor said it is his mission to promote education adding he will do his best to bring mega projects to the area so that Kohat can make development and people here get jobs.

He said approval has been accorded to establishment of 1122 academy and campus of Allama Iqbal University in Kohat. Likewise, he said to cope with illiteracy four high schools has been given the status of higher secondary schools.

He said he is not oblivious to the problems of his area and make discussions with area elders from time to time in this regard. He assured the people that he will not let them down and will honor every pledge he made with people before elections.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Kohat Rescue 1122 From Best Jobs

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

8 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.