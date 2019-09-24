Bangash assures people of resolving problems

(@FahadShabbir)

Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash has said that the aid of his politics is only to serve people and he is trying his best to achieve this goal with honest and dedicated efforts

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash has said that the aid of his politics is only to serve people and he is trying his best to achieve this goal with honest and dedicated efforts.

Talking to different delegation at Public Day at his residence here on Tuesday he mingled with people of his constituency and listen to their problems. He also issued on-the-spot directives on some of the applications.

The Advisor said it is his mission to promote education adding he will do his best to bring mega projects to the area so that Kohat can make development and people here get jobs.

He said approval has been accorded to establishment of 1122 academy and campus of Allama Iqbal University in Kohat. Likewise, he said to cope with illiteracy four high schools has been given the status of higher secondary schools.

He said he is not oblivious to the problems of his area and make discussions with area elders from time to time in this regard. He assured the people that he will not let them down and will honor every pledge he made with people before elections.