Bangash Assures Resolution Of Pensioners' Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Bangash assures resolution of pensioners' problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash accompanied by MPAs Pir Musawir Ghazi and Fakhar Jehan Wednesday visited camp of protesting pensioners and assured them resolution of problems on basis of priority.

CM aide said that a ten-member committee has been tasked to prepare and submit a report relating to demands of pensioners. He said that committee would submit report to provincial finance minister in thirty days.

He said that all the demands and concerns of pensioners would be considered and steps would be taken to address their issues. He said that government respects senior citizens due to their services and age adding their rights would be protected and considered properly.

