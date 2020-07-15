Bangash assures to resolve journalists problems

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) ::Advisor to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash has assured to journalists that the provincial government would utilize all available means for the wellbeing of journalist community.

"Doctors and journalists who worked in frontline in coronavirus situation deserved our overwhelming gratitude," he said.

He said situation created in the wake of coronavirus has badly affected economy, however. the dream of Green Pakistan of Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon be materialized.

He urged upon the people to strictly follow preventive measures against coronavirus.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation headed by President Press Club Chota Lahore, Farmanullah Niazi at his office in Peshawar.

Farmanullah Niazi apprised the Advisor regarding problems being faced by the journalist community.

Kamran Bangash pledged to resolve all issues of journalist community. He paid tributes to journalists who worked in frontline during coronavirus situation and said our journalists have rendered matchless sacrifices in every field that would be written in golden words.

Journalist from Chota Lahore, Farmanullah Niazi invited Kamran Banghash to visit Press Club, which he accepted and said he will soon visit Chota Lahore Press Club.