Bangash Assures To Resolve Problems Of Contract Lecturers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of contract lectures on Wednesday called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash and apprised him about their problems.

After listening to contract lectures' problems , Kamran Bangash directed Director, Higher education Khyber Pakthukhwa to take prompt steps for payment of arrears of all contract lecturers on time.

He said that 1900 lecturers were being recruited in colleges of the province to overcome shortage of teaching staff.

Bangash assured the delegation of resolving their problems on priority basis and asked them to focus on their duties instead of holding protest.

He said that recruitment process of lectures would be completed through Public Service Commission to ensure transparency and meritocracy.

