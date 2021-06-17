UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash Calls On CM To Discuss Development Projects In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:59 PM

Bangash calls on CM to discuss development projects in Kohat

Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee , Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan to discuss development projects in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee , Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan to discuss development projects in Kohat.

Ziaullah Bangash said that the provincial government has allocated Rs. 600 million for construction of roads in all three Constituencies of Kohat.

He said beautification and development work on Tanda dam was in progress to make it a tourist destination of the southern districts, adding water supply schemes were started to overcome drinking water shortage.

Bangash said that the construction work on Kohat Medical and Dental College will be completed this year which will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Water Dam Kohat Progress All Government Million

Recent Stories

BoG KTH condemns violence against doctor

3 minutes ago

US, UK Say Clinch Aerospace Deal to Extend Ceasefi ..

3 minutes ago

President for addressing ECP's reservations on ele ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on maintain ..

3 minutes ago

US Open to welcome back tennis fans at 100% capaci ..

10 minutes ago

Livestock deptt playing active role for preventing ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.