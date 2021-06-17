Bangash calls on CM to discuss development projects in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee , Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan to discuss development projects in Kohat.

Ziaullah Bangash said that the provincial government has allocated Rs. 600 million for construction of roads in all three Constituencies of Kohat.

He said beautification and development work on Tanda dam was in progress to make it a tourist destination of the southern districts, adding water supply schemes were started to overcome drinking water shortage.

Bangash said that the construction work on Kohat Medical and Dental College will be completed this year which will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.