Bangash calls on Railways Minister to discuss digitization of Peshawar Railways Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science Technology and Information Technology, Zia Ullah Bangash on Monday called on Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati at his office and discussed progress on upgradation, renovation, automation and digitization of Peshawar Railway station.

Ziaullah Bangash said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would fully cooperate with the Railways department to further improve the railway system in the province and make it an excellent transportation system in the country especially in KP.

They also discussed issues related to Kohat Railways station in order to facilitate passengers.

The Railways Minister asked Zia Ullah Bangash to submit a complete plan for final approval of Peshawar Railways station upgradation.

He said Science Technology and Information Technology Department was providing technical support in digitilization of Peshawar Railway Station.