Bangash, CCPO Decide Action Against Drug Peddlers

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:29 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Kamran Bangash Tuesday called on Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO), Karim Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Kamran Bangash Tuesday called on Chief Capital Police Officer (CCPO), Karim Khan.

During the meeting, they reviewed matters relating to situation created due to the use of narcotics in the city and its suburban localities.They decided acceleration of action against narcotics peddlers, particularly those involved in the business of ice drug.

They also agreed on the provision of de-toxication facilities to the addicts of ice drug.

Furthermore, for the prevention of the use of ice drug, the meeting decided to carry awareness campaign in educational institutions.

