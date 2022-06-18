Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash (Pro-Chancellor) on Saturday chaired separate meetings of the Senate of Women's University Mardan and University of Science and Technology Bannu to discuss budget approval of both universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash (Pro-Chancellor) on Saturday chaired separate meetings of the Senate of Women's University Mardan and University of Science and Technology Bannu to discuss budget approval of both universities.

The annual budget of two universities for the next financial year 2022-23 were presented in the Senate sessions for approval.

The Senate sessions were briefed by the Vice Chancellors on the details of the annual budget of the said universities and the current budget situation.

Members of Women's University Mardan in Senate meeting appreciated the overall performance and budget of the university.

The meeting approved the annual budget of Women's University Mardan for the next financial year 2022-23.

Minister Kamran Bangash lauded the Women's University's performance on top ranking.

He also invited member of Provincial Assembly KP Zahir Shah Toru to offer financial assistance from his development fund for construction of academic block, library or laboratory in the university.

He said that university rankings should also be introduced at the provincial level to create competition in all the universities of the province.

"We will give awards to the best universities on the basis of performance which will further strengthen the quality learning environment in the universities"' he said.

The Senate meeting of the University of Science and Technology Bannu approved the budget of the said university for the next financial year 2022-23 in principle on the basis of deficit.

The committee comprising Higher Education Commission, Higher Education Department, Finance Department, Establishment Department and Chancellor's Office will jointly review the budget of University of Science and Technology Bannu for the financial year 2022-23 and rationalize the budget.

He said financial problems of the university will be discussed with chief minister for one time grant.

The separate sessions of the senate was attended by provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir, member Provincial Assembly from Mardan Zahir Shah Toru, Vice Chancellors of the said universities Prof.

Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen, Prof. Dr. Khairul Zaman, Secretary Higher Education Department Dawood Khan, Additional Secretary to Governor Saif-ul-Islam. , Finance department, Establishment department and other members of the senate, including representatives of the Higher Education Commission.