Bangash condemns violence incident at UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash on Friday took notice of the incident of violence against the chairman of the journalism department at the University of Peshawar.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the incident and said that the violence against teachers was regrettable and demanded a report from the University of Peshawar on the incident in which the chairman of the journalism department was beaten.

He said that action would be taken against the officials involved in the incident.

He said that according to the inquiry report, action would be taken against those responsible for the unfortunate incident.