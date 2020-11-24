Bangash condoles death of senior journalist Pir Safid Shah Hamdard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of founding father of journalism in Khyber Pakhtunkwa,Syed Pir Safid Shah Hamdard.

In a condolence message , he said that Pir Said Shah was founding pillar of journalism in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and his services to journalism will always be remembered.

Bangash said that he was honest and upright journalist and set a shinning example to others to follow in his footsteps in the field of journalism.

He said that his death has created great vacuum in journalism and would always live in our hearts.