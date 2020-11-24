UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangash Condoles Death Of Senior Journalist Pir Safid Shah Hamdard

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Bangash condoles death of senior journalist Pir Safid Shah Hamdard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of founding father of journalism in Khyber Pakhtunkwa,Syed Pir Safid Shah Hamdard.

In a condolence message , he said that Pir Said Shah was founding pillar of journalism in Khyber Pakhtunkwa and his services to journalism will always be remembered.

Bangash said that he was honest and upright journalist and set a shinning example to others to follow in his footsteps in the field of journalism.

He said that his death has created great vacuum in journalism and would always live in our hearts.

Related Topics

Chief Minister

Recent Stories

Gold prices on Tuesday

5 minutes ago

ANP submits motion against closure of educational ..

5 minutes ago

FDA to auction residential, commercial plots

5 minutes ago

Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95% effective

5 minutes ago

Indian state terrorism continues to take heavy tol ..

5 minutes ago

ICCI calls for unbundling energy sector to promote ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.