Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win 11 out of total 12 Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkwa in upcoming Senate elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win 11 out of total 12 Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkwa in upcoming Senate elections.

He said that PTI had finalised list of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkwa for the upcoming Senate elections .

The CM aide said that name of Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Liaqat Tarakai, Faisal Saleem and Zeeshan Khanzada were finalized for general seats.

The coalition party, Balochistan Awami Party, candidate Taj Mohammad was also nominated to contest election on general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The Names of Dr. Sania Nishtar and Falak Naz were finalized for women seat while on technocrat seat Dost Mohammad Mehsud and Humayun Mohmand would contest Senate elections.

PTI finalized the name of Sardar Gurdeep Singh for minority seat.

Addressing a press conference , he said that MPAs of the opposition parties were in with the government and shown willingness to vote for PTI candidates voluntarily.

He said that opposition parties bought loyalties of MPAs in past elections but now no such illegal practice would be allowed in the Senate elections.

He said that PTI had two-third majority in the ptovincial assembly and would easily win Senate elections.

Bangash said that some opposition members wanted to contest next elections on PTI ticket.

He said PTI Senate candidates were enjoying full support of MPAs in Senate election and they all would vote for PTI and Balochistan Awami Party candidates.

He said that some that a section of print and electronic media was spreading baseless rumours about absence of some PTI MPAs and cabinet members in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister.

He said such all PTI MPAs and cabinet members stood firmly behind the leadership decisions.

Bangash said that dissenting opinions exists in every party , adding any concern of PTI members would be addressed.

He said that promoting democratic norms was the hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf.