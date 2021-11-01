Bangash congratulates GB people on eve of Independence Day

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash on Monday congratulated people of Gilgit Baltistan on their 74th Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash on Monday congratulated people of Gilgit Baltistan on their 74th Independence Day.

In a statement issued here Kamran Bangash said the government would continue to strive at measures for protecting the constitutional rights of people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Indian forces had made the lives of Kashmiris miserable in Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir. He said independence was a blessing and those nations who were still spending lives in slavery better knew the importance of this blessing.