UrduPoint.com

Bangash Congratulates GB People On Eve Of Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:17 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash on Monday congratulated people of Gilgit Baltistan on their 74th Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash on Monday congratulated people of Gilgit Baltistan on their 74th Independence Day.

In a statement issued here Kamran Bangash said the government would continue to strive at measures for protecting the constitutional rights of people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Indian forces had made the lives of Kashmiris miserable in Indian Illegal Occupied Kashmir. He said independence was a blessing and those nations who were still spending lives in slavery better knew the importance of this blessing.

