Bangash Congratulates Newly Elected Senate Chairman, Dy Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:53 PM

Bangash congratulates newly elected Senate Chairman, Dy Chairman

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Kamran Bangash Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi on their election as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman Kamran Bangash Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi on their election as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate respectively.

In his felicitation message, he said that the unnatural alliance of the opposition parties on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been exposed in Senate polls.

He said that Senators of PML-N has given a clear message of disunity in PDM by rejecting their votes during the elections of Chairman Senate. "All rejected votes were casted on the same pattern to give a clear message."

