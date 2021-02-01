Bangash declares Sehat Insaf facility as step forward towards Islamic state

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Monday said the KP government has fulfilled another promise to provide free health care to its citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Monday said the KP government has fulfilled another promise to provide free health care to its citizens.

Commenting on Sehat Insaf facility here, he congratulated the people on behalf of the provincial government and said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan efforts are being made for a true Islamic welfare state and the free health care facilities is a way forward in this regard.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is paying more attention to public welfare than other provinces.

After initiation of the facility in Karak, Hangu, Kohat, DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Bannu districts, he said that KP would remain deprived of the health insurance, even the opposition members could avail the facility without any discrimination.

Bangash said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asfandyar Wali Khan, Aftab Sherpao and Sirajul Haq should learn from PTI leadership's political acumen and wisdom as well as the way how to serve people without any discrimination.

He said that though the opposition leaders usually go abroad for treatment but if still they were not convinced about free health care facility as they could get information by sending their ID card number to 9780," he remarked.

He said PTI was the first political party who was elected by the people for the consecutive second time on the basis of its people-friendly policies.