UrduPoint.com

Bangash Directed Action Against Fleecing Of Passengers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Bangash directed action against fleecing of passengers

Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash Friday directed transport department to take action against transporters who are fleecing passengers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash Friday directed transport department to take action against transporters who are fleecing passengers.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss complaints regarding unlawful increase of fare by transporters. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Transport, Secretary Home, Secretary Local Government and Commissioner Peshawar Division.

The meeting expressed concern over increase of fares despite reduction in petroleum prices and directed stern action against owners who have illegally increased fares.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Shahzad said that fleecing of passengers by transporters is unacceptable, and it would be dealt accordingly. He also directed action against illegal bus stands and vehicles plying on roads with road permit.

He directed authorities to timely address complaints of people and work with dedication to resolve issues and problems faced by masses.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Road Government

Recent Stories

DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police ..

DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police post at Upper Kohistan

17 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report in missing perso ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report in missing persons cases

19 seconds ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

20 seconds ago
 90pc work on Sabzazar sports complex completed

90pc work on Sabzazar sports complex completed

8 minutes ago
 PTI allies' formal announcement on PM's support in ..

PTI allies' formal announcement on PM's support in no-trust motion, soon: Chaudh ..

8 minutes ago
 Dead body found in Quetta

Dead body found in Quetta

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>