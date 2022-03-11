Bangash directed action against fleecing of passengers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash Friday directed transport department to take action against transporters who are fleecing passengers.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss complaints regarding unlawful increase of fare by transporters. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Transport, Secretary Home, Secretary Local Government and Commissioner Peshawar Division.

The meeting expressed concern over increase of fares despite reduction in petroleum prices and directed stern action against owners who have illegally increased fares.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Shahzad said that fleecing of passengers by transporters is unacceptable, and it would be dealt accordingly. He also directed action against illegal bus stands and vehicles plying on roads with road permit.

He directed authorities to timely address complaints of people and work with dedication to resolve issues and problems faced by masses.